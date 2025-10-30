Seeking Clues to Leidos (LDOS) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Leidos (LDOS) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.61 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 10.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.27 billion, increasing 1.8% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Leidos metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Health & Civil' to reach $1.26 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- National Security and Digital' to come in at $1.89 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.5% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Commercial & International' should arrive at $581.72 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Defense Systems' stands at $534.95 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Non-GAAP operating income (loss)- Defense Systems' will likely reach $46.17 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $53.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Non-GAAP operating income (loss)- Health & Civil' will reach $260.68 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $297.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Non-GAAP operating income (loss)- National Security and Digital' at $184.62 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $195.00 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Non-GAAP operating income (loss)- Commercial & International' should come in at $47.82 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $51.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Leidos have demonstrated returns of -1.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LDOS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

