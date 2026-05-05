Seeking Clues to Kraft Heinz (KHC) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Kraft Heinz (KHC) to post quarterly earnings of $0.50 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 19.4%. Revenues are expected to be $5.91 billion, down 1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Kraft Heinz metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Emerging Markets' will likely reach $730.29 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.2% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- International Developed Markets' should come in at $829.80 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- North America' at $4.35 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -3.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment Adjusted Operating Income- Emerging Markets' of $83.52 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $99.00 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment Adjusted Operating Income- International Developed Markets' will reach $122.12 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $127.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Segment Adjusted Operating Income- North America' stands at $929.09 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Kraft Heinz have experienced a change of -4.9% in the past month compared to the +9.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KHC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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