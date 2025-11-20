Seeking Clues to Kohl's (KSS) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Kohl's (KSS) to post quarterly loss of -$0.19 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 195%. Revenues are expected to be $3.49 billion, down 5.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 15% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Kohl's metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Other revenue' will reach $166.82 million. The estimate suggests a change of -17.8% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales' should arrive at $3.32 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -5.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue Recognition- Accessories' at $670.83 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.2% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue Recognition- Children's' should come in at $427.08 million. The estimate suggests a change of -12.1% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue Recognition- Footwear' will reach $274.17 million. The estimate points to a change of -16.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue Recognition- Men's' will likely reach $668.96 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue Recognition- Women's' to come in at $832.42 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.2%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue Recognition- Home' will reach $443.00 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Number of stores - Total' stands at 1,153 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,178 in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Kohl's shares have recorded returns of -7.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KSS will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Kohl's Corporation (KSS)

