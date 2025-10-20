Seeking Clues to Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $4.79 per share, reflecting an increase of 14.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $455.58 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 9%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.6% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Kinsale Capital Group metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Net Earned Premiums' will likely reach $384.52 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Net investment income' of $50.44 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +27.2%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Fee Income' will reach $9.60 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.1%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Change in the fair value of equity securities' should arrive at $32.30 million. The estimate indicates a change of +56.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Expense Ratio' to come in at 20.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 19.6% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Combined Ratio' reaching 77.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 75.7% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Loss Ratio' to reach 56.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 56.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group have experienced a change of +4.4% in the past month compared to the +1.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KNSL is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.