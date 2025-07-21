Seeking Clues to Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $4.41 per share, indicating an increase of 17.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $434.01 million, representing an increase of 12.9% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Kinsale Capital Group metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Net Earned Premiums' to reach $373.89 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Net investment income' will reach $47.06 million. The estimate suggests a change of +31.3% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Fee Income' will reach $10.36 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.3%.

The consensus estimate for 'Expense Ratio' stands at 20.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 21.1% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Combined Ratio' reaching 78.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 77.7%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Loss Ratio' should arrive at 57.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 56.6%.

Over the past month, shares of Kinsale Capital Group have returned +0.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change.

