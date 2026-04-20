Seeking Clues to Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $4.70 per share, indicating an increase of 26.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $474.7 million, representing an increase of 12.1% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Kinsale Capital Group metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Net investment income' will likely reach $55.17 million. The estimate points to a change of +25.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Fee Income' reaching $10.92 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14.2% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Net Earned Premiums' should come in at $406.92 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.2% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Expense Ratio' at 20.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 20.0%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Combined Ratio' will reach 79.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 82.1%.

Analysts forecast 'Loss Ratio' to reach 58.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 62.1% in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group have experienced a change of +9.9% in the past month compared to the +6.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KNSL is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.