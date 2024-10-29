Seeking Clues to Kimco Realty (KIM) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Kimco Realty (KIM) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.41 per share, indicating an increase of 2.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $500.93 million, representing an increase of 12.3% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Kimco Realty metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Management and other fee income' will likely reach $4.43 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.3%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Revenues from rental properties, net' to come in at $493.67 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.7% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Pro-rata portfolio occupancy' will reach 96.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 95.5%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Depreciation and amortization' should come in at $148.89 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $127.44 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Kimco Realty have demonstrated returns of +2.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KIM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

