Seeking Clues to KeyCorp (KEY) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that KeyCorp (KEY) will report quarterly earnings of $0.34 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 36%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.8 billion, exhibiting an increase of 18.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific KeyCorp metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Cash Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)' will reach 63.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 70.2% in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average balance - Total earning assets' at $171.16 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $170.64 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Book value at period end' reaching $15.08 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $13.09 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Leverage Ratio' of 10.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 9.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio' should come in at 13.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 12.2%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Nonperforming assets - Total' will likely reach $744.86 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $727.00 million.

Analysts forecast 'Total Risk-based Capital Ratio' to reach 15.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 14.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Nonperforming loans at period-end' to come in at $738.47 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $710.00 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Noninterest Income' will reach $671.92 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $627.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Corporate services income' will reach $65.91 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $68.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Trust and investment services income' stands at $140.27 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $139.00 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Investment banking and debt placement fees' should arrive at $167.42 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $126.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, KeyCorp shares have recorded returns of +12.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KEY will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

