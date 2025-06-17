Seeking Clues to KB Home (KBH) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that KB Home (KBH) will report quarterly earnings of $1.45 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 32.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.5 billion, exhibiting a decline of 12.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some KB Home metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Revenues- Homebuilding- Housing' will reach $1.49 billion. The estimate points to a change of -12.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Revenues- Financial services' should arrive at $6.65 million. The estimate suggests a change of -19.9% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Total Revenues- Homebuilding' to come in at $1.49 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -12.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Backlog - Units' reaching 5,089. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6,270.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average selling price' will reach $487.12 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $483 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Net orders - Units' to reach 3,723. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3,997.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Unit deliveries - Total Homes' will reach 3,070. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3,523 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Backlog - Value' will likely reach $2.56 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.12 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Ending community count' of 254. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 247.

The consensus estimate for 'Financial services pretax income' stands at $10.19 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $13.26 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Income- Homebuilding' should come in at $124.01 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $188.18 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Homebuilding pretax income' at $130.44 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $207.86 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for KB Home here>>>



Shares of KB Home have experienced a change of -3.7% in the past month compared to the +1.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), KBH is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

KB Home (KBH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.