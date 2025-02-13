Seeking Clues to Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $5.79 per share, reflecting an increase of 36.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $6.48 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.2%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Jones Lang LaSalle metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Capital Markets- Loan Servicing' should arrive at $44.67 million. The estimate points to a change of +17.2% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- LaSalle- Transaction fees and other' will reach $8.42 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.7%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Capital Markets' will reach $653.34 million. The estimate indicates a change of +21.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- JLL Technologies' reaching $63.04 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.8% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Capital Markets- Value and Risk Advisory' should come in at $118.91 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- LaSalle' to reach $103.31 million. The estimate points to a change of -10.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- LaSalle- Advisory fees' of $91.05 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Capital Markets- Investment Sales, Debt/Equity Advisory and Other' will likely reach $489.76 million. The estimate indicates a change of +25.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- LaSalle- Incentive fees' stands at $3.84 million. The estimate suggests a change of -53.1% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Markets Advisory- Advisory, Consulting and Other' will reach $36.79 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.9%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Markets Advisory- Leasing' to come in at $815.22 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.6% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- Markets Advisory' at $193.24 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $160.50 million in the same quarter last year.



Jones Lang LaSalle shares have witnessed a change of +5.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), JLL is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

