Seeking Clues to Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to post quarterly earnings of $2.57 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 5.2%. Revenues are expected to be $21.66 billion, up 1.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Johnson & Johnson metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales- MedTech- Total' stands at $8.16 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.3% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales- Innovative Medicine- WW' will likely reach $13.49 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -0.5% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales- MedTech- Surgery- WW' will reach $2.41 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -0.5% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Sales- Innovative Medicine- Oncology- WW' to reach $5.58 billion. The estimate points to a change of +15.9% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales- Innovative Medicine- Oncology- CARVYKTI- WW' will reach $341.85 million. The estimate points to a change of +117.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales- Innovative Medicine- Neuroscience- SPRAVATO- WW' will reach $319.68 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +42.1%.

Analysts expect 'Sales- MedTech- Cardiovascular- ABIOMED- WW' to come in at $408.39 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.1% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales- MedTech- Cardiovascular- Other Cardiovascular- WW' should arrive at $94.89 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.1% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics- Hips- US' should come in at $268.43 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.6% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics- Hips- International' at $154.50 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.6% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics- Knees- US' of $240.27 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.7% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Organic Sales Growth (Operational growth)' reaching 3.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Johnson & Johnson have demonstrated returns of -7.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), JNJ is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

