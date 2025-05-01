Seeking Clues to Jack Henry (JKHY) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Jack Henry (JKHY) will report quarterly earnings of $1.30 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 9.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $586.14 million, exhibiting an increase of 8.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Jack Henry metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Core' should arrive at $180.50 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.3%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Corporate & Other' reaching $22.92 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Complementary' will likely reach $163.77 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Payments' will reach $218.32 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.1%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment Income- Core' will reach $103.21 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $94.50 million.

Analysts forecast 'Segment Income- Complementary' to reach $95.48 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $83.82 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment Income- Payments' of $100.56 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $92.07 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Jack Henry have demonstrated returns of -5.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), JKHY is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

