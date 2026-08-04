Seeking Clues to Iron Mountain (IRM) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Iron Mountain (IRM) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.40 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 191.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.97 billion, increasing 14.8% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Iron Mountain metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Service Revenue' reaching $840.49 million. The estimate suggests a change of +19.7% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Storage Rental Revenue' should arrive at $1.13 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +11.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Depreciation and amortization' to come in at $285.16 million.

Shares of Iron Mountain have demonstrated returns of +6.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), IRM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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