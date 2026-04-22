Seeking Clues to Iridium (IRDM) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Iridium Communications (IRDM) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.27 per share, reflecting no change compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $220.18 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.5%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Iridium metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Subscriber equipment' will likely reach $22.47 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Service' should arrive at $158.42 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.7% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Engineering and support service' to come in at $39.17 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Service- Commercial service revenue' of $131.67 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.2%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Billable Subscribers - Total commercial voice and data, IoT data and Broadband service' should come in at 2.42 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2.31 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Billable Subscribers' will reach 2.54 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2.44 million.

The consensus estimate for 'ARPU - Commercial - IoT data' stands at $7.74 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $7.75 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Billable Subscribers - Total government voice and data and IoT data service' at 119.71 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 133.00 thousand.

Analysts predict that the 'ARPU - Commercial - Voice and data' will reach $48.20 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $45.00 .

Analysts forecast 'ARPU - Commercial - Broadband' to reach $245.00 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $261.00 .

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Billable Subscribers - Commercial Service - Broadband' reaching 16.07 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 16.30 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Billable Subscribers - Commercial Service - IoT data' will reach 2.00 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1.89 million.

Over the past month, shares of Iridium have returned +60% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.6% change. Currently, IRDM carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.