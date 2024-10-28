Seeking Clues to IQVIA (IQV) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, IQVIA Holdings (IQV) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.81 per share, reflecting an increase of 12.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.85 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.1%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some IQVIA metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Technology & Analytics Solutions' to reach $1.49 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.8% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Research & Development Solution' stands at $2.19 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.2%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Contract Sales & Medical Solutions' to come in at $176.87 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Backlog' will likely reach $31.31 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $28.8 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Segment Profit- Technology & Analytics Solution' will reach $364.08 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $355 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment Profit- Contract Sales & Medical Solutions' will reach $19.06 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $12 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment Profit- Research & Development Solutions' reaching $517.57 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $495 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for IQVIA here>>>



IQVIA shares have witnessed a change of -8.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), IQV is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.