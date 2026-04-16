Seeking Clues to Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.08 per share, indicating an increase of 14.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.61 billion, representing an increase of 15.8% year over year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Intuitive Surgical metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Product (Instruments and accessories and Systems)' should arrive at $2.15 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Services' reaching $421.07 million. The estimate suggests a change of +16% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Systems' will likely reach $576.62 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Instruments and accessories' at $1.57 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +14.8% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total System Units Placed - Total Company' should come in at 414 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 367 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Da Vinci Surgical System Installed Base' to come in at 11,423 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 10,189 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Cost of revenue- Service' stands at $148.51 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Cost of revenue- Product' will reach $733.55 million.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical have experienced a change of -2% in the past month compared to the +6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ISRG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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