Seeking Clues to Intel (INTC) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Intel (INTC) will report quarterly earnings of $0.01 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 94.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $12.32 billion, exhibiting a decline of 3.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 2.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Intel metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenues- Total Intel Products Group- Client Computing Group' will reach $6.86 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenues- Total Intel Products Group- Network and Edge' to reach $1.41 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.1% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenues- Total Intel Products Group- Data Center and AI' will reach $2.97 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenues- Intel Foundry Services' at $4.25 billion. The estimate points to a change of -2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenues- All other- Mobileye' will reach $449.28 million. The estimate suggests a change of +88% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenues- All other- Other' of $140.08 million. The estimate points to a change of -27.8% from the year-ago quarter.



Intel shares have witnessed a change of -21% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), INTC is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

