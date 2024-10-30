Seeking Clues to Inspire (INSP) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) will report quarterly earnings of $0.06 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 120.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $197.65 million, exhibiting an increase of 28.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Inspire metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- United States' should arrive at $191.01 million. The estimate suggests a change of +29.5% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- All other countries' stands at $6.68 million. The estimate suggests a change of +15.5% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'New U.S. Medical Centers' should come in at 53. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 62.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total U.S. Medical Centers' will likely reach 1,369. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,107 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'New U.S. sales territories' to come in at 13. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 13.

Analysts predict that the 'Total U.S. sales territories' will reach 323. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 274.



Shares of Inspire have experienced a change of -4.9% in the past month compared to the +1.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), INSP is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

