Seeking Clues to Ingersoll (IR) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand (IR) will report quarterly earnings of $0.82 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 6.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.88 billion, exhibiting an increase of 7.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Ingersoll metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Precision and Science Technologies' of $393.66 million. The estimate indicates a change of +26.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Industrial Technologies and Services' will reach $1.49 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.1%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBITDA- Precision & Science Technologies' reaching $117.88 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $94.20 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Industrial Technologies & Services' should come in at $445.73 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $410.90 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Ingersoll here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Ingersoll have returned -2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. Currently, IR carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.