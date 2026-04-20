Seeking Clues to Infosys (INFY) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Infosys (INFY) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.20 per share in its forthcoming report, representing no change year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $5.02 billion, increasing 6% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Infosys metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Employee Metrics - S/W professionals' will reach 253,221 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 306,599 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Utilization - Including trainees - Consolidated' at 81.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 81.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Utilization - Excluding trainees - Consolidated' will reach 84.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 84.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Employee Metrics - Sales & Support' to reach 14,074 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 16,979 .

Shares of Infosys have experienced a change of +10.2% in the past month compared to the +6.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), INFY is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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