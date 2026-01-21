Seeking Clues to Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) will report quarterly earnings of $1.65 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 36.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $247.67 million, exhibiting an increase of 40% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Independent Bank Corp. metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Efficiency Ratio' stands at 56.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 60.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net interest margin (FTE)' of 3.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.3%.

Analysts forecast 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' to reach $22.56 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $17.42 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Non-Interest Income' will likely reach $39.94 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $32.19 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Income' will reach $207.65 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $144.66 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Interchange and ATM fees' should arrive at $6.00 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $4.88 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Deposit account fees' reaching $8.72 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $7.12 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Other noninterest income' should come in at $6.84 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $5.57 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Investment management and advisory' will reach $13.75 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $10.78 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Independent Bank Corp. have demonstrated returns of -0.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), INDB is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.