Seeking Clues to Idexx (IDXX) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.69 per share, reflecting an increase of 6.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $979.05 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.9%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Idexx metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Companion Animal Group (CAG)' to come in at $896.63 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Other' will likely reach $4.48 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.5% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Livestock and poultry diagnostics (LPD)' of $29.82 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.3%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Water' will reach $48.04 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- IDEXX VetLab consumables' will reach $320.48 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- CAG Diagnostics capital- instruments' reaching $33.89 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.1% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Companion Animal Group- United States' should come in at $611.49 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.6%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Companion Animal Group- International' at $282.07 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.1% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- LPD- International' stands at $24.19 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.1% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Water- International' will reach $22.87 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- LPD- United States' to reach $5.73 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Water- United States' should arrive at $25.65 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.5% year over year.



Shares of Idexx have demonstrated returns of -11.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), IDXX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

