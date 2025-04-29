Seeking Clues to Idexx (IDXX) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) to post quarterly earnings of $2.92 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 3.9%. Revenues are expected to be $1.02 billion, up 5.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Idexx metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Companion Animal Group (CAG)' will reach $916.30 million. The estimate points to a change of +3% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Other' should arrive at $3.74 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.8%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Livestock and poultry diagnostics (LPD)' stands at $28.12 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Water' to come in at $45.27 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue- IDEXX VetLab consumables' will likely reach $333.87 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- CAG Diagnostics capital- instruments' of $39.23 million. The estimate points to a change of +15.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Companion Animal Group- United States' will reach $625.46 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.9% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Companion Animal Group- International' should come in at $289.65 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- LPD- International' to reach $22.09 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Water- International' at $21.11 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.1%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- LPD- United States' reaching $5.59 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.2% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Water- United States' will reach $24.09 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.5% year over year.



Over the past month, Idexx shares have recorded returns of +3.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), IDXX will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

