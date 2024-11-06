Seeking Clues to IAC (IAC) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect IAC (IAC) to post quarterly loss of $0.20 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 33.3%. Revenues are expected to be $923.6 million, down 16.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some IAC metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Angi Inc' will reach $291.73 million. The estimate suggests a change of -21.5% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Dotdash Meredith' should come in at $436.00 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Dotdash Meredith- Print Revenue' will likely reach $195.15 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Emerging & Other' should arrive at $112.51 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -29%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Search' will reach $81.43 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -51%.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDA- Angi Inc' stands at $32.03 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $25.90 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Dotdash Meredith' will reach $68.29 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $68.30 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBITDA- Emerging & Other' of $6.88 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $15 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- Search' at $2.18 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $12 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of IAC have experienced a change of -2% in the past month compared to the +0.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), IAC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

IAC Inc. (IAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

