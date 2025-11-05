Seeking Clues to Hyatt Hotels (H) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels (H) will report quarterly earnings of $0.49 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 47.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.83 billion, exhibiting an increase of 12.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 16% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Hyatt Hotels metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Revenues for reimbursed costs' will reach $961.60 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Distribution' at $229.02 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Other revenues' will reach $14.08 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.3% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Owned and Leased Hotels' should come in at $370.51 million. The estimate suggests a change of +29.1% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'ADR - Comparable systemwide hotels' should arrive at $203.69 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $201.75 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Occupancy - Comparable systemwide hotels' stands at 73.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 72.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'RevPAR - Comparable systemwide hotels' will reach $149.13 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $146.18 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'ADR - Comparable owned and leased hotels' reaching $290.73 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $286.43 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Occupancy - Comparable owned and leased hotels' to come in at 76.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 75.4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Rooms/Units - Total System-wide' will likely reach 368,138 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 326,845 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Rooms/Units - Total Owned and leased hotels' to reach 15,967 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 10,296 .

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'RevPAR - Comparable owned and leased hotels' of $222.10 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $216.01 .

