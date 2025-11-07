Seeking Clues to HudBay Minerals (HBM) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, HudBay Minerals (HBM) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.08 per share, reflecting a decline of 38.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $440.07 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 9.4%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 36.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some HudBay Minerals metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Revenue from contracts- Zinc' to come in at $12.31 million. The estimate indicates a change of -49.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue from contracts- Silver' of $23.39 million. The estimate indicates a change of +84.1% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue from contracts- Molybdenum' should come in at $13.20 million. The estimate points to a change of -21.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue from contracts- Copper' will likely reach $257.42 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.5% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue from external customers- Peru' will reach $225.63 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue from external customers- British Columbia' stands at $92.66 million. The estimate points to a change of +28.9% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue from external customers- Manitoba' will reach $118.37 million. The estimate indicates a change of -42% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Gold - British Columbia' reaching $5920.1 ounces. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $6274.0 ounces.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Copper - Peru' should arrive at 21896 tons. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 21220 tons.

Analysts forecast 'Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Silver - British Columbia' to reach $72087.0 ounces. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $55963.0 ounces.

Analysts predict that the 'Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Copper - British Columbia' will reach 8020 tons. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6736 tons.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Payable metal sold - Gold - British Columbia' at $5642.3 ounces. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $6199.0 ounces in the same quarter last year.

