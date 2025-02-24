Seeking Clues to HP (HPQ) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect HP (HPQ) to post quarterly earnings of $0.74 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 8.6%. Revenues are expected to be $13.48 billion, up 2.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific HP metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net revenue- Personal Systems- Commercial PS' will reach $6.47 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net revenue- Personal Systems- Consumer PS' at $2.69 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -2.8% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net revenue- Personal Systems' should come in at $9.16 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.9% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenue- Printing- Supplies' to reach $2.79 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.6%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenue- Printing- Commercial Printing' will reach $1.19 billion. The estimate points to a change of -2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net revenue- Printing- Consumer Printing' of $269.36 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.5%.

Analysts expect 'Net revenue- Printing' to come in at $4.25 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -2.8% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Days in accounts payable' will reach 125.00 Days. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 116 Days.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Days of sales outstanding in accounts receivable' will likely reach 28.50 Days. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 26 Days in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Days of supply in inventory' should arrive at 62.00 Days. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 61 Days.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Earnings from operations- Printing' reaching $792.88 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $872 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Earnings from operations- Personal Systems' stands at $512.74 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $537 million.



HP shares have witnessed a change of +5.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), HPQ is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

HP Inc. (HPQ)

