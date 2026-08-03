Seeking Clues to Howmet (HWM) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Howmet (HWM) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.23 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 35.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.41 billion, increasing 17.5% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Howmet metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Sales- Engine Products' reaching $1.27 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +20.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Total Sales- Fastening Systems' to come in at $567.30 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +31.6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Sales- Engineered Structures' will reach $276.89 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.5% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'End Market Revenue- Industrial and Other' will reach $371.80 million. The estimate points to a change of +20.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'End Market Revenue- Aerospace- Commercial' of $1.29 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +21.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'End Market Revenue- Aerospace- Defense' to reach $387.57 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.1%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'End Market Revenue- Commercial Transportation' should arrive at $343.45 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Sales- Forged Wheels' at $287.73 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.3%.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Engine Products' will reach $466.58 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $349.00 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Forged Wheels' will likely reach $86.32 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $76.00 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Engineered Structures' should come in at $63.28 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $62.00 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDA- Fastening Systems' stands at $176.60 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $126.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of Howmet have returned +4.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. Currently, HWM carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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