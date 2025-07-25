Seeking Clues to Hologic (HOLX) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Hologic (HOLX) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.05 per share, reflecting a decline of 0.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.01 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 0.4%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Hologic metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- GYN surgical' will likely reach $179.82 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Diagnostics- Molecular diagnostics' should arrive at $316.12 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.8% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Diagnostics- Blood screening' will reach $5.65 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -28.5%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Breast health- Breast imaging' to come in at $277.39 million. The estimate indicates a change of -10.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Total Diagnostics' will reach $437.46 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.8% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Skeletal health' will reach $25.34 million. The estimate points to a change of +33.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Diagnostics- Cytology and perinatal' to reach $117.36 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Total Breast health' should come in at $363.15 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Breast health- Interventional breast solutions' stands at $85.76 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.1%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Service and other' at $202.73 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.3%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Product' reaching $801.50 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Hologic shares have witnessed a change of +1.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), HOLX is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

