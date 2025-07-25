Seeking Clues to Hershey (HSY) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Hershey (HSY) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.01 per share, indicating a decline of 20.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.55 billion, representing an increase of 22.8% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 9.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Hershey metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- North America Confectionery' will reach $2.02 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +27.6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- North America Salty Snacks' of $306.06 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- North America' at $2.32 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +24.2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- International' will reach $227.95 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.3% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment Income (loss)- North America Confectionery' will likely reach $470.57 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $464.50 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment Income (loss)- Unallocated corporate expense' will reach -$220.51 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $158.23 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment Income (loss)- North America Salty Snacks' reaching $55.67 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $52.20 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment income (loss)- International' should come in at $18.48 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $25.01 million.

Analysts expect 'Segment income (loss)- North America' to come in at $526.24 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $516.70 million.

Shares of Hershey have experienced a change of +10.1% in the past month compared to the +4.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HSY is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

