Seeking Clues to H. B. Fuller (FUL) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect H. B. Fuller (FUL) to post quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 16.1%. Revenues are expected to be $925.37 million, up 3% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain H. B. Fuller metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenue- Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives' reaching $396.77 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenue- Engineering Adhesives' will reach $293.94 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBITDA- Engineering Adhesives' to reach $70.50 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $63.34 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives' will reach $64.97 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $61.96 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of H. B. Fuller have demonstrated returns of +9.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FUL is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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H. B. Fuller Company (FUL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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