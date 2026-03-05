Seeking Clues to Groupon (GRPN) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Groupon (GRPN) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share, reflecting an increase of 114.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $137.94 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.8%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Groupon metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- North America' stands at $105.67 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- International- Local' reaching $28.03 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.4% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenue- International' at $32.43 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- International- Goods' of $2.91 million. The estimate indicates a change of -16.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- North America- Local' should arrive at $101.45 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.2%.

Shares of Groupon have experienced a change of -8.3% in the past month compared to the -0.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GRPN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

