Seeking Clues to Gogo (GOGO) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gogo (GOGO) will report quarterly earnings of $0.04 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 63.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $98 million, exhibiting an increase of 0.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 8.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Gogo metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Service revenue' to come in at $81.02 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.1% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Equipment revenue' of $16.58 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.9% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Aircraft Online - Narrowband satellite' to reach 4,145. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4,341 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average equipment revenue per unit sold - Narrowband satellite' will likely reach $43.50. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $38 in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Aircraft online - Total ATG' will reach 6,972. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7,205.

Analysts predict that the 'Units Sold - Business Aviation - ATG' will reach 183. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 202.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average monthly connectivity service revenue per aircraft online - Narrowband satellite' should arrive at $323.58. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $301.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average monthly connectivity service revenue per aircraft online - ATG' will reach $3,509.78. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3,387 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Units Sold - Business Aviation - Narrowband satellite' should come in at 42. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 42.

The consensus estimate for 'Average equipment revenue per unit sold - ATG' stands at $75.00. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $69 in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Gogo here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Gogo have returned -13.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -7.3% change. Currently, GOGO carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Gogo Inc. (GOGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.