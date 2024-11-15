Seeking Clues to Globale Online (GLBE) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of $0.15 per share, indicating an increase of 25% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $168.6 million, representing an increase of 26.2% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Globale Online metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue by Category- Fulfillment services' reaching $86.14 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +21%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue by Category- Service fees' to reach $82.46 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +32.1%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross Merchandise Value' should come in at 1.09 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 839.06 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Globale Online shares have witnessed a change of +9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GLBE is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

