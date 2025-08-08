Seeking Clues to Globale Online (GLBE) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share, indicating an increase of 115.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $207.47 million, representing an increase of 23.5% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Globale Online metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue by Category- Fulfillment services' will likely reach $112.79 million. The estimate suggests a change of +31.5% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue by Category- Service fees' should arrive at $94.68 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.1%.

Analysts forecast 'Gross Merchandise Value' to reach 1.40 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1.08 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Globale Online shares have witnessed a change of +5.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GLBE is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

