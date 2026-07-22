Seeking Clues to Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.76 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 68.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $324.2 million, increasing 34.8% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.4% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Glacier Bancorp metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)' should arrive at 3.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.2% in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Efficiency Ratio' of 58.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 62.1%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Non-accrual loans' reaching $65.72 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $35.36 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total non-performing assets' should come in at $73.31 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $48.61 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average Balances - Total earning assets' will reach $28.90 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $26.40 billion.

Analysts expect 'Total Non-Interest Income' to come in at $39.07 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $32.94 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net interest income (tax-equivalent)' at $284.70 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $211.08 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Gain on sale of loans' stands at $5.26 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $4.27 million.

Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Income' to reach $279.91 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $207.62 million.

Glacier Bancorp shares have witnessed a change of +5.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), GBCI is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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