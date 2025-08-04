Seeking Clues to Gilead (GILD) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Gilead Sciences (GILD) to post quarterly earnings of $1.95 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 3%. Revenues are expected to be $6.95 billion, down 0.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Gilead metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Royalty contract and other revenues' will reach $38.09 million. The estimate points to a change of -7.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total product sales- Total' at $6.91 billion. The estimate points to a change of 0% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Product Sales- Oncology- Cell Therapy- Tecartus- Total' of $92.76 million. The estimate indicates a change of -13.3% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Product Sales- Veklury- Total' should come in at $211.34 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Product Sales- HIV- Odefsey- U.S.' to reach $215.50 million. The estimate suggests a change of -7.5% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Product Sales- Other- Other- U.S.' to come in at $54.28 million. The estimate indicates a change of -44.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Product Sales- HIV- Descovy- U.S.' should arrive at $509.35 million. The estimate indicates a change of +17.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Product Sales- Oncology- Trodelvy- U.S.' stands at $224.58 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.3%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Product Sales- Oncology- Cell Therapy- Tecartus- U.S.' will reach $49.56 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -21.3%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Product Sales- Liver Disease- Sofosbuvir / Velpatasvir- U.S.' will likely reach $225.96 million. The estimate indicates a change of -15.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Product Sales- HIV- Genvoya- U.S.' reaching $333.57 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -10.3%.

Analysts predict that the 'Product Sales- Veklury- U.S.' will reach $69.13 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9%.

Shares of Gilead have experienced a change of +1.3% in the past month compared to the +0.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GILD is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.