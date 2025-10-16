Seeking Clues to General Motors (GM) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that General Motors (GM) will report quarterly earnings of $2.25 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 24%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $44.19 billion, exhibiting a decrease of 9.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 4.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain General Motors metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Total net sales and revenue- GM Financial' to come in at $3.99 billion. The estimate points to a change of -0.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Total net sales and revenue- Total Automotive- GMI' to reach $3.72 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.7%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total net sales and revenue- Total Automotive' reaching $39.58 billion. The estimate points to a change of -11.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total net sales and revenue- Total Automotive- GMNA' at $36.78 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -10.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total net sales and revenue- Total Automotive- Corporate' should arrive at $60.62 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Worldwide - Wholesale Vehicle Sales - Total GMNA' will reach 795.98 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 893.00 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Worldwide - Wholesale Vehicle Sales - Total' of 936.44 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1.03 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Worldwide - Wholesale Vehicle Sales - Total GMI' will likely reach 153.46 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 140.00 thousand.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating segments- GMNA' should come in at $2.46 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.98 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating segments- GM Financial' stands at $706.07 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $687.00 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating segments- GMI' will reach $154.70 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $42.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of General Motors have experienced a change of -1.6% in the past month compared to the +0.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

General Motors Company (GM)

