Seeking Clues to General Dynamics (GD) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from General Dynamics (GD) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3.47 per share, indicating an increase of 20.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $11.88 billion, representing an increase of 10.7% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some General Dynamics metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Technologies' of $3.39 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Marine Systems' will reach $3.53 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.9%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Combat Systems' should come in at $2.12 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Aerospace' to come in at $2.84 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +36.3% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating earnings- Aerospace' will reach $406.28 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $255 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating earnings- Combat Systems' will likely reach $314.51 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $282 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating earnings- Technologies' reaching $304.07 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $295 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating earnings- Marine Systems' at $231.35 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $232 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for General Dynamics here>>>



Over the past month, General Dynamics shares have recorded returns of +3.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GD will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

