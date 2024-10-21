Seeking Clues to FTI Consulting (FCN) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, FTI Consulting (FCN) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.06 per share, reflecting a decline of 12% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $940.14 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.3%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific FTI Consulting metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Technology' reaching $114.10 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.4%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Strategic Communications' should come in at $85.90 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.1%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Corporate Finance & Restructuring' to reach $340.30 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Economic Consulting' should arrive at $220.22 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Forensic and Litigation Consulting' stands at $179.44 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue-Generating Headcount' will reach 6,620. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6,478 in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for FTI Consulting here>>>



Shares of FTI Consulting have demonstrated returns of +0.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FCN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.