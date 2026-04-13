Seeking Clues to F.N.B. (FNB) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that F.N.B. (FNB) will report quarterly earnings of $0.38 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 18.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $454.67 million, exhibiting an increase of 10.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific F.N.B. metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 55.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 58.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Net Interest Margin' to come in at 3.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.0%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' should come in at $44.94 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $43.44 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Total Non-Performing Loans' to reach $105.94 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $161.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Non-Performing Assets' stands at $106.92 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $163.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Non-Interest Income' of $92.24 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $87.77 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Net interest income (FTE)' will reach $363.96 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $326.83 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Bank owned life insurance' at $4.22 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $5.35 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Mortgage banking operations' will reach $6.48 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $6.99 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Trust services' reaching $12.38 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $12.40 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Insurance commissions and fees' will likely reach $5.67 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $5.79 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income' should arrive at $361.97 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $323.85 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of F.N.B. have experienced a change of +11.7% in the past month compared to the +0.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FNB is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.