Seeking Clues to Flex (FLEX) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Flex (FLEX) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.86 per share, indicating an increase of 17.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $6.92 billion, representing an increase of 8.1% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Flex metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Flex Reliability Solutions' to reach $3.29 billion. The estimate points to a change of +13.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Flex Agility Solutions' of $3.64 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Segment income- Flex Reliability Solutions' at $226.28 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $180.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Segment income- Flex Agility Solutions' stands at $244.52 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $230.00 million.

Over the past month, shares of Flex have returned +33.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.5% change. Currently, FLEX carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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