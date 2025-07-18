Seeking Clues to Fiserv (FI) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Fiserv (FI) to post quarterly earnings of $2.42 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 13.6%. Revenues are expected to be $5.2 billion, up 8.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Fiserv metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Processing and services' will reach $4.45 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +7.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Product' will reach $1.06 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +9.6% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted Revenue- Corporate and Other' at $5.25 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5% from the prior-year quarter.

Over the past month, Fiserv shares have recorded returns of +3.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FI will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fiserv, Inc. (FI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.