Seeking Clues to First Horizon (FHN) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Horizon National (FHN) will report quarterly earnings of $0.37 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 5.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $819.82 million, exhibiting a decline of 20.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 2.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific First Horizon metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should arrive at 59.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 53.9%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Margin (FTE)' will reach 3.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' will reach $74.66 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $75.35 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total nonperforming loans and leases' at $530.13 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $402 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Interest Income' will likely reach $633.67 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $631 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Total Non-Interest Income' to reach $186.23 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $400 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net interest income (FTE)' of $637.50 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $635 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Card and digital banking fees' should come in at $19.35 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $21 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Mortgage banking and title' reaching $9.68 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $6 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Fixed income' will reach $45.85 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $30 million.



Shares of First Horizon have experienced a change of +13.9% in the past month compared to the +4.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FHN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

