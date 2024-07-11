Seeking Clues to FB Financial (FBK) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect FB Financial (FBK) to post quarterly earnings of $0.76 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 1.3%. Revenues are expected to be $123.52 million, down 1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain FB Financial metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Margin' will reach 3.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.4% in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Efficiency Ratio' will likely reach 60.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 64.8% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Average Earning Assets' to reach $11.87 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $12.09 billion.

Analysts expect 'Total nonperforming loans HFI' to come in at $69.11 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $44.13 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Mortgage banking income' of $11.96 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $12.23 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Noninterest income' stands at $22.79 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $23.81 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)' reaching $100.73 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $102.38 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Service charges on deposit accounts' should arrive at $3.13 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.19 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $100.36 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $101.54 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



FB Financial Corporation (FBK)

