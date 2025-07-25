Seeking Clues to Fair Isaac (FICO) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Fair Isaac (FICO) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $7.73 per share, indicating an increase of 23.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $518.78 million, representing an increase of 15.8% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Fair Isaac metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Professional services' should come in at $21.54 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.8% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Software' reaching $209.70 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Scores' stands at $309.39 million. The estimate suggests a change of +28.1% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- On-premises and SaaS software' should arrive at $188.16 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.4% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Scores- Business-to-consumer' will reach $54.78 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Scores- Business-to-business' of $254.14 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +34.6%.

Analysts forecast 'Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) - Platform' to reach $259.20 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $215.10 million.

Analysts expect 'Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) - Total' to come in at $751.23 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $709.60 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) - Non-Platform' at $492.03 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $494.50 million in the same quarter last year.

Fair Isaac shares have witnessed a change of -15.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FICO is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)

