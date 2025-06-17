Seeking Clues to FactSet (FDS) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from FactSet Research (FDS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $4.31 per share, indicating a decline of 1.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $581.34 million, representing an increase of 5.2% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain FactSet metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues from clients- US' will likely reach 376.58 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues from clients- International' will reach 204.15 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.1%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues from clients- EMEA' reaching $145.59 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.1% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues from clients- Asia Pacific' at $58.64 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.6% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Annual Subscription Value' stands at $2.32 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2.22 billion.

Analysts expect 'ASV from buy-side clients' to come in at 82.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 82.3%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Users' will reach 225,123. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 208,140.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'ASV - International' of $824.51 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $784.90 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'ASV from sell-side clients' will reach 17.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 17.7%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'ASV - Domestic' should come in at $1.50 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.42 billion.



View all Key Company Metrics for FactSet here>>>



Shares of FactSet have demonstrated returns of -11% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), FDS is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.