Seeking Clues to FactSet (FDS) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that FactSet Research (FDS) will report quarterly earnings of $4.39 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 0.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $599.48 million, exhibiting an increase of 5.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific FactSet metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues from clients- International' reaching 207.74 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues from clients- US' stands at 390.23 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.3%.

Analysts expect 'Total Annual Subscription Value' to come in at $2.41 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2.27 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'ASV from buy-side clients' will likely reach 82.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 82.1% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Total Users' to reach 231,131 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 218,267 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of FactSet have returned +6.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. Currently, FDS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

