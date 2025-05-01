Seeking Clues to Expeditors International (EXPD) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Expeditors International (EXPD) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.30 per share, indicating an increase of 11.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.43 billion, representing an increase of 9.9% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Expeditors International metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Airfreight services' should come in at $823.90 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.5%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Ocean freight and ocean services' stands at $677.63 million. The estimate points to a change of +18.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Customs brokerage and other services' should arrive at $905.08 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.3% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net revenues- Airfreight services' will likely reach $231.51 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net revenues- Customs brokerage and other services' of $411.58 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.3% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenues- Ocean freight and ocean services' will reach $182.69 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.5%.



Over the past month, shares of Expeditors International have returned -9.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. Currently, EXPD carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

