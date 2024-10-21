Seeking Clues to Evercore (EVR) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Evercore (EVR) to post quarterly earnings of $1.95 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 50%. Revenues are expected to be $695.38 million, up 21.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 13.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Evercore metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenues- Other Revenue, net' will reach $20.58 million. The estimate suggests a change of +102% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted Net Revenues- Investment Management- Asset Management and Administration Fees' of $21.88 million. The estimate indicates a change of +16.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted Net Revenues- Investment Banking & Equities-Total' stands at $652.42 million. The estimate indicates a change of +19.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Compensation Ratio' to reach 66.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 68.7%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Evercore here>>>



Over the past month, Evercore shares have recorded returns of +11.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EVR will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Evercore Inc (EVR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.